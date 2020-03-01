Peckham stabbing: Horror as dog STABBED in attack along with three men in ‘wake storm’

A BRUTAL FIGHT broke out last night in Peckham after a “gang” stormed a funeral wake just after 11 pm.

Police responded to the scene after hearing reports of a group of males fighting, according to eyewitness accounts. Two men were discovered at the scene with stab wounds, and also a dog.

“One of the men’s injuries was assessed as non-life-threatening and he refused further medical treatment,” said the spokesman. “The other man has been taken to hospital for treatment. We await an update on his condition.” The dog currently remains in hospital, while two men and a woman have been arrested.

