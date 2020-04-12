Penny Lancaster, 49, strolls down the beach in a pink romper

Rod Stewart and his family are locked down together in Florida during the coronavirus pandemic.

And the iconic rocker’s wife Penny Lancaster looked sensational as she strolled down Palm Beach in a pink romper during a day out with her family on Friday.

The model, 49, oozed confidence as she wandered down to the shoreline after reclining on sun loungers with her husband, 75.

Penny wore her blonde tresses in loose waves, while sporting a pair of rounded sunglasses to shield her eyes from the beaming rays.

Rod showcased his glowing tan as he went shirtless on the beach while soaking up the rays next to his model wife on striped sun loungers.

The singer rocked a pair of plaid swim shorts with coordinating green trainers, while accessorising with a necklace and a selection of bracelets.

Penny reclined on a sun bed next to Rod before taking a stroll down to the store where their son Aiden, nine, was playing with Rod’s son Sean, 39, from his marriage to Alana.

Sean and Aiden were keeping themselves entertained with skimboards down on the shoreline, as Sean appeared to be showing his younger brother the ropes.

Their outing came just hours before the mayor of Palm Beach Gail L. Coniglio ordered that all beaches in the area needed to close to combat COVID-19.

Recently, Rod’s wife Penny revealed she had to get him drunk before he tasted her cooking during their coronavirus lockdown.

The model cooked up a feast of pesto chicken breast, crinkle cut oven chips, green beans and salad, but it seemed that the former Faces frontman needed a few glasses of wine to sample her culinary delight.

Posing with the loaded plates in her kitchen, she shared via Instagram: ‘Had to get my husband drunk before I could serve him my cooking tonight.’

Despite Rod’s apparent disdain for his wife’s cooking, Penny revealed the music icon had actually eaten.

Rod married Penny, his third wife, in 2007 and they share sons Alastair, 14, and Aiden.

He was previously wed to Alana Stewart with whom he has daughter Kimberly, 40, and son Sean, 39.

His second wife Rachel hunter is the mother of his daughter Renee, 27, and son Liam, 25.

Rod also has a daughter Ruby, 32, from his relationship with Kelly Emberg.