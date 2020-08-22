Pension: A CPI & RPI consultation will end this week – will your retirement income change?

PENSION incomes and values can be affected by moves in the economy. Currently, public sector pensions and private sector occupational pension schemes increases are made on inflation movements.

Pension income for many retirees will be dependent on inflation. However, how inflation is measured for this purpose has caused controversy in the past, with mortgages and other financial products also being affected.

Inflation can be measured by either the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) or the Retail Prices Index (RPI). Each index covers goods and services slightly differently, with RPI including a number of items not included in CPI. RPI covers mortgage interest payments, council tax, house depreciation, buildings insurance, house purchase costs, the TV license, road fund licenses and trade union subscriptions. The CPI covers certain charges and fees which are excluded from the RPI which includes stockbroker fees, university accommodation fees, foreign student tuition fees and unit trust fees. Additionally, the CPI is representative of all private UK households, while the RPI is representative of the majority of private UK households but excludes the highest earners and pensioner households.

Throughout 2010 and 2011, the government announced that it planned to use the CPI, as opposed to the RPI, as the measure by which annual increases to certain state benefits, public sector pensions and private sector occupational pension schemes would be calculated. This has been an unpopular decision with many as typically, CPI is usually lower than RPI. The Pension Advisory Service revealed that over the last 10 years, the CPI has typically been around 0.7 percent lower than RPI. RPI is used widely elsewhere in the economy and has an effect on a range of taxes, wage agreements, rental costs and rail fares.

Because of all this differentiation, a consultation was launched in March to evaluate how inflation should be measured and there are reports that the government is likely to move towards a variant of CPI known as CPIH, which includes owner-occupier’s housing costs. The government has indicated that it views CPIH as the best measure of inflation but CPIH is still typically lower than RPI. The consultation was eventually delayed due to coronavirus but it will conclude on August 21. This is a mere two days away.

If any changes are enacted, they won’t come into play until after 2025. Any changes could also potentially impact state pensions. Under current rules, state pension payments will increase every year by whichever is the highest of the following: earnings – the average percentage growth in wages (in Great Britain)

prices – the percentage growth in prices in the UK as measured by the CPI

2.5 percent