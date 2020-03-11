Pension: Allowances altered for high earners Rishi Sunak confirms in Budget 2020

PENSION allowances will increase for many people across the UK. The annual allowance is the limit placed on how much can be contributed to a pension before tax costs are introduced. Rishi Sunak today announced huge changes to these allowances in the 2020 Budget.

Pension allowance is a limit put in place to limit to the total amount of contributions that can be paid to defined contribution pension schemes and the total amount of benefits that can build up in defined benefit pension scheme each year, for tax relief purposes.

Currently the annual allowance is capped at £40,000, although a limit of £4,000 may apply if a person has already started accessing their pension. This annual allowance applies across all of the schemes a person belongs to. It is not a “per scheme” limit and it includes all of the contributions that the employee or employer pays. However a tapered annual allowance is also in place for high earners.

This new allowance came into affect in 2016 and it detailed that for every £2 of income above £150,000 per annum, £1 of annual allowance will be lost. The maximum reduction was £30,000 meaning that anyone earning over £210,000 will have their annual allowance capped at £10,000. This has been a problematic issue for higher earners. Pension tax relief has been a big issue for many, particularly doctors who claim that the rules unfairly targeted their pension income. Today, Rishi Sunak attempted to resolve some of these issues by raising the allowance.

Pensions tax relief will now be lifted by £90,000. This raises the the annual allowance threshold from £110,000 to £200,000 Jamie Jenkins, head of global savings policy at Standard Life, commented on this: “Understandably, this is not a normal Budget announcement, given the continuing spread of the Coronavirus. “However, the Chancellor has set out some changes to deal with the challenges created by the pensions annual allowance taper, raising the threshold income to £200,000. “This should alleviate the issue that was affecting medical professionals at this critical time.”

Mr Sunak clearly had NHS workers in mind when he announced this plan. He detailed that these actions will take about 98 percent of consultants and 96 percent of GPs out of the pre-existing taper. Many doctors across the UK decided to change how often they worked due to the cost of these taper rules. How many of them decide to return to work under normal hours will likely determine how successful this new change will be.