Pension calculator: How does this tool work and can it help with retirement planning?

Pension allowances have been raised by Rishi Sunak in the recent budget. Since 2016 a tapered annual allowance has been in place which primarily affects high earners and it is this element that will be changed. Pension calculations can be complex especially with changes to legislation but thankfully, free services are in place to help with this.

Pension problems have been a huge issue for many recently, especially higher earners. Doctors, in particular, have felt forced to alter their working patterns or retire entirely to ensure their pension payments remain fair. Because of this, the government decided to take action in the 2020 budget.

Currently, a tapered annual allowance is in place which means that for every £2 of income above £150,000 per annum, £1 of annual allowance will be lost. The maximum reduction will be £30,000, meaning that anyone earning over £210,000 will have their annual allowance capped at £10,000. There is a threshold income in place which means that the taper will only apply to people who’s income exceeds £110,000. It was this threshold that proved controversial and it will be raised by £90,000 to £200,000 come April.

With these rule changes and tapering plans, it can be tricky to keep on top of how much will be received in retirement. Thankfully, the Money Advice Service provides a free to use tool that will provide an estimate of how much income could be received in retirement. This pension calculator takes into account several variables which can include income from private and state pensions. On top of this, it will also allow the user to state when they’d like to retire and it will provide forecasts based on this.

To start with, the tool will ask for the user’s date of birth, gender and the age they wish to retire. It will then ask for the users gross salary or income, this will be income before any taxes are taken away. Once this is entered, the calculator will provide information on what the target retirement income will likely be. So, for example, if £20,000 of income is received in a year the tool details that people within that salary range often say they would like to have around 70 percent of their current salary in retirement. Based off this, the target retirement income will be £14,000 per year.

In the next section, the calculator will ask for information on all of the user’s pension pots. This will include all work and personal pension schemes. Once these pots are entered, information will need to be provided on how they are contributed to, both from the holder and their employer. Following on from this, the calculator will ask for more complex considerations.