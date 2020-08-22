Pension Credit criteria: What is the criteria for Pension Credit?

PENSION CREDIT claimants alone are permitted to claim free TV licences after a U-turn on the free entitlement of all retirees over the age of 75 this month. But what is the criteria for Pension Credit?

Pension Credit is a top-up to the State Pension income of retirees. More than three million households are eligible for Pension Credit, but according to the Government, only one in three claim it. There is nothing to lose in applying but potentially a lot to gain – but what exactly is the criteria for Pension Credit?

What is Pension Credit? Pension Credit is a benefit for those above State Pension age, which is currently set at 65 for both men and women. However, the State Pension age is due to rise to 66 for men and women in October of this year. Pension Credit is a tax-free benefit aimed to help retired persons on a low income.

This benefit payment comes in two parts: Guarantee Credit and Savings Credit. Guarantee Credit tops up one’s weekly income to a guaranteed level. For the 2020/2021 tax year, Guarantee Credit this is £173.75 for single people and £265.20 if you are married or in a civil partnership. Savings Credit provides extra money to those who have made some provision towards saving for their retirement or with a pension other than the basic State Pension. For the 2020/2021 tax year, Savings Credit is an additional £13.97 a week for a single person and £15.62 for married couples and civil partners.

Who is eligible for Pension Credit? Overall around nine out of 10 Pension Credit claims prove successful. To qualify for Pension Credit’s Guarantee Credit you must: Live in the UK

Have reached State Pension age which is currently 65, but is rising to 66 later this year.

For those of eligible age, you can claim Guarantee Credit if your weekly income is less than £173.75 for single persons or £265.20 for those in a couple.

For those of eligible age with a higher income than outlined above, you may still be eligible for Guarantee Credit if you meet one of the following criteria: You have a severe disability

You have a carer

You have to pay housing costs such as a mortgage.

To qualify for Savings Credit you must: Have reached State Pension age before April 6, 2016, or your partner must have done so.

There is no limit on savings for Pension Credit.

However, for those with savings reaching more than £10,000, there will likely be an impact on how much you receive.

When and how should you apply for Pension Credit? For those eligible for Pension Credit, you are able to make an application for this benefit up to four months before you want to start receiving it. The quickest way to make this application is to call the Pension Service on 0800 731 0469. Pension Credit claim line Telephone: 0800 99 1234

Textphone: 0800 169 0133

NGT text relay (if you cannot hear or speak on the phone): 18001 then 0800 99 1234 The phone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 7:30pm. You can also apply online here but only if you have already claimed your State Pension and there are no children or young people included in your claim. To apply for Pension Credit you will need to provide the following information: You bank account details

Your National Insurance number

Evidence of your income and savings or investments.

