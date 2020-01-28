Pension fury as woman asked to PAY to access her funds amid battle with DWP minister

PENSION advice is costing one woman in Norwich more than £2,000 before she can access her funds which sparked a furious showdown in Commons as minister Guy Opperman said pensioners can’t withdraw without receiving advice from an independent financial advisor.

Pension fury gripped the Commons debate on Monday as Jerome Mayhew MP for Broadland asked Guy Opperman to meet with him to rectify his constituent’s issue. The pensioner in Norwich has been asked to pay for independent pension advice before she can access her funds. However, she can’t pay until she accesses her money.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Mayhew said: “I ask the minister to meet with me concerning a constituent of mine who is unable to access her own pension fund without paying an excess of £2,000 in fees for independent financial advice. “Money that she does not have until she accesses her fund.” Guy Opperman MP, The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Work and Pensions replied: “I am happy to meet with him and this will happen very soon. “My Hon friend’s constituent should understand that obviously Parliament required collectively that there should be a £30,000 threshold whereby no individual can withdraw their DB pension without first receiving advice from an independent financial advisor.

“As a Conservative I am of course very keen for individuals too make their own decisions about their own money but this decision was made and insured so that an individual is protected from a decision without advice.” Pension charges may apply annually for some people who pay into a pension scheme. However, new research has sparked a warning that some people may be paying three times more than they should have to – potentially costing them tens of thousands of pounds over time. From how much a person can afford to pay in during their working life to the amount that they’ll need during retirement, there can be a lot of considerations to make when it comes to pensions.

According to new research, the vast majority of UK consumers are unaware of how much they are paying in annual pension charges. The study, commissioned by impartial pension advisers Profile Pensions, found that only 16 percent of respondents knew that they pay charges. Meanwhile, two thirds (62 percent) of those asked said they thought that they don’t pay charges, while a further fifth (21 percent) said they simply didn’t know. It seems the uncertainty doesn’t stop there, with nearly half (47 percent) of respondents admitting that they have no idea about how they could go about finding out what charges they pay.



