Pension news: Coronavirus outbreak sees 25 percent wiped off FTSE 100 in three weeks

CORONAVIRUS has struck hundreds in the UK, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues affecting people worldwide. As the virus triggers a “chain reaction” across markets, some people may wonder what it means for their pension.

As of 9am on March 11, 2020, 456 people have tested as positive for coronavirus in the UK, Public Health England has confirmed. Among these, six patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. What impact is the virus having when it comes to personal finances, such as one’s pension?

The outbreak is not only affecting health, but its having an impact on travel plans and finances too. On Thursday’s opening, the FTSE 100 fell sharply, with further falls expected. In early trading, the blue-chip FTSE 100 fell six percent, wiping £84 billion off the value of its constituents. Since February 21, 25 percent has been wiped off the FTSE 100 – with this being equal to roughly £470billion.

This fall results in huge debt in pension pots, ISAs and tracker funds. According to Ayush Ansal, chief investment officer at Crimson Black Capital, the markets face a “perfect storm” today. The warning comes as the UK government is set to hold an emergency coronavirus meeting today. The prime minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “COBRA will be chaired by the PM at lunchtime tomorrow.

“At the meeting, it’s expected that a decision will be made to move into the delay phase.” Mr Ansal said: “Covid-19 has triggered a chain reaction across markets that could prove unprecedented. “The travel ban is a major over-reaction from President Trump and economies and markets globally will pay the price. “Unsurprisingly, the FTSE 100 fell sharply on Thursday’s open and further falls are inevitable if any significant steps are announced following the [UK government’s] emergency Cobra meeting. “Coupled with the World Health Organisation’s declaration that the Covid-19 outbreak is a pandemic, the European travel ban has created a perfect storm for markets.” Simeon Willis, Chief Investment Officer, XPS Pensions Group commented: “The market is struggling to price the massive uncertainty. The FTSE 100 appears to have fallen around nine percent so far today on the back of already substantial falls of over around 20 percent in the prior three weeks.

“The UK market makes up a small part of a typical pension scheme’s investment at about four percent, but global equity markets have had a similarly rough ride. “However UK defined benefit pension schemes on average only have around a quarter of their assets in equities. What matters far more to them is the yield you can earn on bonds, but this has been bad news as well. “These have fallen by about 0.5 percent per annum which doesn’t sound much but when that is a return you are expecting to earn for the next 20 years that is a loss in value of around 10 percent across a much larger proportion of the portfolio. “This lower expected return has led to substantial increases in pension deficits in the last few weeks in conjunction with the equity market falls. “We estimate that a typical pension scheme’s funding level would have fallen by around seven percent over the last three weeks to March 10 and will have fallen further since. “Whilst falls in equity values are a key driver, falls in gilt yields causing liability values to rise has also compounded the worsening position for pension schemes.” Elsewhere, the Bank of England announced it had cut the base rate by 50 basis points yesterday.