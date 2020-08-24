Pension savers paid back millions from HMRC – could you get a refund?

PENSION savers could stand to receive a refund, after data from HMRC revealed some Britons had been overcharged in tax.

Pension saving is undertaken by millions of people across the country in preparation for retirement. In many cases, saving for a pension is often a task which takes years of diligent contributions to slowly build up a pot which will see Britons through their retirement. However, while new pension freedoms introduced five years ago have created greater opportunities for many savers, there is an issue to bear in mind.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been overcharged in tax, meaning many could be entitled to a refund from HMRC. Since pension freedoms commenced in 2015, HMRC data has revealed pension savers have been overcharged £627million in tax. Indeed, between April and July, an average of £3,500 per person is owed to pension savers. Pension freedoms introduced in 2015 aimed to give people over the age of 55 more flexibility with their savings.

These rules have meant over 55s can withdraw money from their pot at a time of their choosing. For people who wish to access their pot in this way, each withdrawal is 25 percent tax free, with the rest subject to an individual’s standard rate of income tax. But many savers are finding they have overpaid tax the first time they withdraw from their pension. Such an instance can occur if a pension provider is unaware of a person’s tax code, or details of any other income the individual saver may have.

In cases such as these, pension providers can default to an emergency tax code, set at a higher rate. The HMRC system calculates this on what is called a Month 1 Basis. This means savers will be charged as if the lump sum withdrawal is to be a frequent one, repeated each month. This is something which can create a significant tax bill for pension savers if not noticed.

Overcharging has meant the Revenue has paid back over £600million in pension tax since pension freedoms began. Thankfully, though, for savers who have spotted the mistake, there is help at hand. Savers can apply to receive a refund which will restore the pension sum to which they are rightfully entitled. Individuals who have not withdrawn their entire pension pot, but have also not taken out regular payments can fill out a P55 form. For those who have withdrawn their entire pot, and also receive other taxable income, a P53Z form should be filled out.