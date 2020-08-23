Pension: This calculator can help with workplace scheme calculations – get started now

PENSION contributions are a key priority for workers in the modern economy as the wider government pushes people to take more accountability for their personal pensions. To emphasise this, the state launched workplace pensions in 2012 to get eligible workers to invest in their futures.

Pension contributions are very important but it can be difficult to work out just how they work or how much a person should put aside. This can be confounded when factoring other elements such as how much a person can actually afford to put away and what kind of contributions the employer will make.

Fortunately, there are tools online which can help with this. The Money Advice Service provides a free-to-use workplace pension contribution calculator, which will help show users how much will be paid into their pension based on their salary and other factors. This tool will initially ask for the user’s age and gender. The user will then need to enter their salary, which can be by year, by month or by week.

Once these basic details are entered the user will then need to detail how their employer makes (or will make) contributions themselves. This can either be contributions based on part of the person’s salary or the salary in its entirety. The next screen will detail what the user’s “qualifying earnings” are and it will then ask for details on what the employer and employee will contribute to the pension based on this. The contributions will be a percentage of this qualified earnings amount.

Once the user has detailed that the contribution percentages are a final screen will be presented. This will detail how much the contributions will be in monetary form per month. From here the user can also see how much this will be in yearly terms. Additionally, the Money Advice Service also provides access to a pension calculator at the end which will allow people to see how they could grow their pension pots over time.

It should be noted that while the government has encouraged workers to engage with workplace pension schemes, not all staff will be eligible to enrol in a scheme. Employers must enrol staff into a pension scheme and make contributions to the pot only if the following apply: The staff member being enrolled are classed as an official worker under the states definitions

The staff member is aged between 22 and state pension age

The staff member earns at least £10,000 per year

The staff member “usually” works in the UK