Pension warning: Being made redundant? Brits urged ‘don’t neglect’ these savings

It comes on the same day that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UK has fallen into a recession – for the first time in more than 11 years. Between April and June, the UK economy contracted by a record 20.4 percent compared to the first three months of the year.

Commenting on the news, Maike Currie, investment director, Workplace Investing, Fidelity International, said: “Today’s news that the UK fell into recession in the second quarter of 2020 [comes]after the ONS reported the second consecutive quarterly fall in GDP (gross domestic product) – that’s the sum of the value of all goods and services produced in the economy. “This is the first time the UK has been in recession since the dark days of the financial crisis. “Back then, the economy shrank by no more than 2.1 percent percent in a quarter. “In the second quarter of this year, it contracted by 20.4 percent — that’s a record, but not one which anyone will be celebrating.

“In these financially uncertain times, a lot of people will be experiencing salary cuts or even dealing with the prospect of redundancy. “If you have been affected in some way by recent events you can still take steps to secure your future.” Ms Currie went on to share some expertise on ways in which people may be able to give themselves – and their family – a financial boost in later life. Paying attention to pensions While retirement may seem a long way off for many, funding for this time of life is something which the investment director suggested people do think about. “Remember that even if you leave your employer, any retirement savings you have built up in your pension plan is still yours,” she said.

“You don’t lose these savings, so don’t neglect them. “If you’re able to continue contributing to your pension, you’ll benefit from a 20 percent government uplift on contributions in the form of tax relief – for every £80 you pay in, £100 is invested. “It could be even more if you are a higher rate taxpayer. “This tax relief applies to all contributions up to £40,000 every year.” Reassessing retirement dates “We all want to retire as soon as we can, but there are potential benefits of retiring later than planned if you’re in a position to explore other employment opportunities,” Ms Currie said.

“Working for a few more years means more contributions from you and your employer going into your pension pot. “There’s also the benefit of government added tax relief on those contributions. “When you consider all of this, plus the investment growth extra years of investing could bring, delaying retirement for a while could mean a more financially comfortable life after work.” Thinking about beneficiaries “If the worst were to happen, and you died before taking your pension benefits, you’d want to make sure that your loved ones were looked after financially,” commented Ms Currie. “By completing and keeping your Expression of Wish form up to date, any unused retirement savings can be paid to them quickly and efficiently.

“The form allows you to nominate who to pay your retirement savings to after you pass away, and if you die before age 75 your beneficiaries would receive the money without having to pay a penny of tax on it. “It takes just five minutes to make sure your loved ones are looked after for years to come.” Concluding, Ms Currie added: “The world around us is constantly changing and while the economic outlook may be worrying, it is important not to let uncertainty lead to inertia. “Rather use it as an opportunity to lay the foundations for your financial future.”

