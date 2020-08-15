Pension: What ‘everyone should be looking to do’ with their savings – top options explored

PENSION assets and retirement attitudes have been examined in recent weeks as the ONS released survey statistics on how savers are interacting with their long term goals. The latest figures, covering the last year or so, revealed both positive and negative insights.

Pension confidence figures are not looking very promising at the moment. The ONS recently released a dataset on attitudes towards saving for retirement and of the people surveyed, only 10 percent felt “very confident” from April 2018 to March 2020.

On the flipside of this, 45 percent of respondents revealed that they felt either “not very confident” or “not confident at all” about their pensions. This lack of confidence appears to spread across all kinds of workers, as those surveyed came from high ranking managers in large employers, all the way down to those who had never worked or operated in part time setups. Ben Barratt, the Head of Investments at Arlo International, commented on the figures: “The latest ONS figures show that attitudes to retirement, and confidence in standard of living, has remained fairly stable over the last five years, with slight improvements seen since auto-enrolment was brought in.

“However, the data shows that 45 percent of people are still not confident about what their standard of living will be like in retirement. “With the average male saving around £210,000 for retirement and the average female saving around £110,000 – funds that will need to last 20 or perhaps 30 years, this concern for many approaching retirement comes as no surprise. “The number of concerned retirees could yet grow further if annuity rates remain at all-time lows as well, as these products tend to be the preferred option for those who cannot afford to take on much investment risk.” Fortunately, Ben went on to provide some guidance for worried savers approaching retirement.

What should or should not people be doing with their pensions? Ben went on to detail that many people’s first port of call should concern organisational matters, as he explained: “One thing everyone should be looking to do with their pension is consolidate their contributory schemes. “The average person goes through 11 jobs over the course of their lifetime and having 11 different pensions by the time you reach retirement can create an administrative burden that retirees would be better off without. “It also increases the risk of having an ambiguous later life plan, which could jeopardise securing a comfortable and stress-free retirement. “To consolidate your plans, you can either transfer into your current workplace scheme, or into a personal pension. There are a wide range of options available and seeking professional advice can ensure you pick the most suitable scheme.”

Additionally, Ben detailed that utilising parts of a pension to fund a mortgage could also pay dividends considering the low rate environment the country is in: “You should also think carefully about whether or not you should take your pension commencement lump to pay off a mortgage. “Understandably, many people wish to be debt free by the time they reach retirement, but with interest rates at all-time lows, servicing a mortgage has never been cheaper and you should take advantage of this where you can. “Sacrificing a significant proportion of your pension in order to pay off a mortgage will reduce the amount of income you can take from it in the future. It could also reduce the overall value of the fund, limiting the growth that you’ll be able to achieve during retirement. Until we see an increase in the cost of borrowing, debt will continue to be a hugely useful financial tool for individuals and companies alike. “If you haven’t already done it, then you should look to your pension advice allowance as well, which allows members of beneficiaries of a pension to access up to £500 tax-free from their pot up to three times during their lifetime.”

While pensioners may underestimate just how many options they have at the moment, Ben went on to conclude that coronavirus may actually limit opportunities. This will also likely be made worse by recent recession figures, as Ben detailed: “With the increase in unemployment, people will naturally become more anxious about retirement, and the worst hit will likely find it even more difficult to save for later life. “The government will need to start looking at ways to recover some of the money they’ve spent during the pandemic. Both the annual allowance and the pensions Triple Lock have become increasingly costly for the government, and these measures could come under pressure in the near future. “As a result, savers may need to save more to fund their retirement, yet it remains to be seen how those worst-hit by the pandemic will manage to do this in the long-term.”

