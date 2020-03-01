Pensions: Auto-Enrolment may lead to pensions being lost – this is what experts recommend

PENSIONS are collected over a lifetime and it is generally believed that modern workers are likely to have been in more jobs than previous generations. This could result in many people struggling to keep track of all their pots, especially when taking into account auto-enrolment rules. Recent analysis has been given to this modern issue and some are calling on the government to act.

Pensions are a hot topic issue these days. Many reports show that pension income needs to be given much more consideration, with many people underestimating how much they’ll need in retirement. This is exacerbated by the fact that people are generally living longer, resulting in pensions having to cover many more years than originally planned. State pensions are also facing this problem, with costs becoming such an issue that the state pension age is expected to rise continuingly over the coming decades.

The government, in an attempt to offset some of these pension income issues, launched an auto-enrolment initiative. This initiative makes it compulsory for employers to enrol eligible workers into a pension scheme. Both the employer and employee will then need to pay into this pot. Generally, the auto-enrolment scheme has been considered a good initiative. However, with people working longer and likely switching companies regularly, it is feasible that many people will lose track of how many pensions they own.

Recent investigations from Which? revealed that the current system leaves workers struggling to track down and understand their retirement pots. The organisation has now called for the government to introduce a comprehensive pensions “dashboard” that could help with this problem. In responding to this proposal James Jones-Tinsley, a Self-Invested Pensions Technical Specialist at Barnett Waddingham, had this to say: “Initiatives like the Pensions Dashboard have the potential to transform the way that people understand, engage with, and build up their pension pots, which is more important than ever in an increasingly complex savings landscape. ‘That Which? is shining a light on the difficulties for savers of tracking down key pieces of information is a welcome contribution to pushing the concept forward.

“However, it may not be as simple as it sounds. A recent briefing note from the Pensions Policy Institute (PPI) explored the difficulty in estimating the number and total value of ‘lost’ pensions in the United Kingdom; if the average person has 11 jobs over the course of their lifetime, it’s no surprise that over 800,000 pots are currently ‘lost’. “Initiatives like the free government Pension Tracing Service (PTS), which helps reunite people with their lost pensions, are helpful here, but questions around data security, foreign pensions, state pensions, and the inclusion of defined benefit arrangements remain unanswered. “To work well, it is essential that the pensions industry throws its full weight behind making the dashboard project a success.”

While many feel that having enforced pensions from multiple sources is a good thing, as it will likely result in many people having more income in retirement than expected, some have highlighted that there are also benefits to combining all these pensions into a single source. As Stuart Feast, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of financial services firm Zippen, explains: “Throughout our working lives we may have up to eleven different jobs, potentially meaning eleven different pension pots. “We would be unlikely to run three or four bank accounts for the same purpose so, not only would consolidation make pensions easier to administer but it can also enable us to make clearer plans for the future, with greater visibility of likely outcomes.