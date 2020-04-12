People around Ireland urged to ‘shine a light’ in their windows tonight for the sick and frontline workers

PEOPLE AROUND IRELAND are today being asked to take part in a national initiative to honour all the sick, those who have lost their lives, frontline staff and healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At 9pm, ‘Shine Your Light’ invites the country to shine a light – be it a candle, a light or even Christmas lights – in your window to pay tribute to those “keeping us going through these dark times”.

A light will be shone on public buildings, Irish embassies, and peacekeeping posts all around the world, with the images being shared with the public across all of RTÉ’s platforms.

Everyone, especially children, is invited to get involved this evening and to create their own way of shining a light from their homes.

RTÉ coverage of the event begins at 8.30pm on RTE Radio One with Shine Your Light with John Creedon followed by TV coverage at 9pm.

This will feature music performances and spoken word from artists including Sinead O’Connor, Paula Meehan and Colm Mac Con Iomaire.

“This global pandemic is affecting each and every person in our society so let’s come together for this moment where we can express solidarity with each other while we remain separated from friends and family,” Director General of RTE Dee Forbes said.

“Let’s light up our homes or light a candle to remember all of those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 and their loved ones. Let’s also remember and thank our key frontline staff for their ongoing heroic work throughout this crisis.

“Light reaches across all boundaries and as we watch the light flicker, perhaps we will see a glimmer of hope, in this time of fear and distancing,” said Forbes.

Earlier this week, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan launched a range of specific measures to support the artistic and cultural life during the Covid-19 emergency, urging young and old to get involved.

“We can all use the resources of arts and culture to get creative, to have fun with creativity and to learn a new creative skill. I am confident that arts, culture and creativity will play an important role in bringing healing to the nation as we emerge from this unprecedented challenge,” she said.