People urged to check their lottery tickets after someone wins €9.7 million jackpot

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN urged to check their lottery tickets if they bought one in Co Kerry recently.

The National Lottery is looking for a player or players to come forward after someone won last night’s jackpot of €9,772,175.

The winning numbers are as follows: 04, 09, 15, 27, 29, 34, and the bonus number is 17.

A spokesperson said the National Lottery hopes to reveal the name of the winning shop in the next couple of days.

“We encourage all of our Lotto players who purchased a ticket for Saturday’s Lotto draw to check their tickets carefully,” the spokesperson said.

If a person won the jackpot or another prize last night, they should call 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to make arrangements to collect their prize.

This jackpot was close to being shared by three more players from Carlow, Dublin and Galway who fell just one number short. These players will win €36,453 each, sharing the €109,359 Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize.

These tickets were sold at Flynn’s Spar Garage in Tullow in Co Carlow, News N Choose in Loughrea in Co Galway, and Spar in Drimnagh, Dublin 12.