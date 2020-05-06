People with disability paying virus charge

People with disability are paying 10 per cent extra for support services because of coronavirus.

National Disability Insurance Agency chief Martin Hoffman confirmed the 10 per cent loading fee while appearing before a Senate committee on Thursday.

People with disability have not had their plans increased by the same amount.

“Utilisation rates are not running at 100 per cent … it varies about 60 to 70 per cent, so there is scope within the funded plan that the scheme provides, to cover this time-limited additional payment,” he told the committee.

“The money is coming from the scheme within the planned budget framework.”

Labor senator Kristina Keneally says people with disability are having their support packages raided.

“The government aren’t giving clients, people with disabilities, a 10 per cent increase in their packages,” she said.

“This means people with disabilities are technically funding part of the government’s support for disability service providers by having their own packages raided.”