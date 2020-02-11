Pep Guardiola locks Man City players in dressing room after Tottenham defeat

Manchester City were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham in the Premier League, but the result was all their own doing after squandering a series of chances including a penalty.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola locked his players in the dressing room for around 45 minutes, following his side’s defeat at Tottenham. Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Heung-min Son did the damage, which means Liverpool are just six wins away from their first-ever Premier League title.

In truth, it was a match that City should never have lost. They had plenty of chances in the first half, including a penalty from Ilkay Gundogan that was saved by Hugo Lloris. Sergio Aguero also hit the post, before missing a sitter from just six yards. They were made to pay after the interval when Oleksandr Zinchenko was shown a second yellow card. JUST IN: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why Odion Ighalo will be success at Man Utd after transfer

Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min done the damage, leaving Manchester City to lick their wounds. After the game, Pep was keen to hold an inquest with his players do discuss where things wrong. When Geoff Shreeves finally got to speak to him, Guardiola was relaxed about the way he addressed his players. “I was talking with my staff, my wife, and some players,” he told Sky Sports. He added: “I don’t have too many things to say about the performance.” DON’T MISS Bruno Fernandes debut for Man Utd shows Ed Woodward still needs three more transfers Wolves star compared to Man Utd legend by Jamie Redknapp after Old Trafford masterclass Gary Neville compares Bruno Fernandes to former Man Utd flop after debut

And when asked whether he was critical of his players, Pep responded: “Never, with this performance? “How should I be critical of my players with this performance? “With this performance it would be a incredible mistake to point to them and say how bad they are, it is not true. “It’s not football, football is to create chances and concede few. “To believe in this concept, you are closer to win the game. Few times this season it did happen and it happened.”

Pundit Graeme Souness believes City are paying the price for failing to build on last season’s success, citing their summer transfer business as substandard. “You wouldn’t have said that at the start of the season,” he told Sky Sports. “You can trace this back to August and the Vincent Kompany situation. “Did they know that was coming? They didn’t know their best central defensive partnership and they went and bought another full back in Joao Cancelo.