Pep Guardiola makes decision on Man City future after Champions League ban

Manchester City could still keep Pep Guardiola despite UEFA’s Champions League ban.

Pep Guardiola appear likely to remain manager at Manchester City next season even if the club fail in their appeal against their Champions League ban. City have been barred from UEFA competitions for the next two seasons and were slapped with a €30million (£25m) fine due to Financial Fair Play breaches.

The governing body’s Adjudicatory Chamber found the Citizens had overstated their sponsorship revenue between 2012 and 2016. The Premier League champions have already confirmed their plans to appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The shock verdict immediately cast doubt on the future of the club’s best players, including their star manager Pep Guardiola. According to the Daily Mirror, however, Guariola will remain at City even if the club’s appeal proves to be fruitless.

The Spaniard has indicated that he will honour the remaining 12 months of his contract after four seasons in the job. If the Catalan manager stays then this will mark the first ever time he manages a club that is out of the Champions League. Guariola has been a regular in the esteemed competition as he has previously been in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

City believe they have a strong case to get their UEFA ban lifted as they claimed they weren’t surprised with the verdict. The Manchester giants accused the administrative body of having a flawed investigation process, which included a number of leaks to the media. City announced: “Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber. “The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.

“In December 2018, the UEFA Chief Investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation had even begun. “The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver. The Club has formally complained to the UEFA Disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling. “Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. “With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.”

