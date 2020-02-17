Pep Guardiola slammed in passionate rant over comparison with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Manchester City are set to lose their Premier League title to Liverpool this season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been slammed by Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, who says the Spaniard isn’t the “best manager in the world”, despite the thoughts of some pundits and fans.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has put himself the conversation to be the world’s best coach, having won the Champions League last year with the Reds. He’s also on course to win the Premier League for the first time for Liverpool this season. Guardiola’s City are 22 points behind Liverpool, despite having dominated English football over the two seasons previous to this one. JUST IN: Man Utd offered £100m transfer hope, Liverpool stance on £80m deal

And Merson believes it’s time that Guardiola stop being called the best manager in football – because he believes Klopp is. Referring to City, Merson said on Sky Sports: “They’re 22 points behind. Come on, let’s be honest about it. “He’s the only manager in the world that can get away with it. DON’T MISS Lionel Messi tipped to leave Barcelona during summer Barcelona boss Quique Setien gives Neymar transfer verdict Neymar leaves PSG boss Thomas Tuchel fuming to fuel Barcelona transfer

“Because ‘he’s the best manager in the world’. “Jurgen Klopp says he’s not going to watch the game at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup and he gets pelters. “He’s 22 points behind and it’s like ‘ah don’t worry’, as Bianca Westwood said, ‘you’re the best manager in the world’. “How is he the best manager in the world? Manchester City are 22 points behind Liverpool.”

Gillette Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling then pointed out that there was a time a couple of seasons ago when Liverpool were 25 points behind City. But Merson rebuffed that Liverpool have moved forward since then and City have gone backwards. “You’ve got to move forward, as Klopp has done,” the former Arsenal player explained. “He’s not gone backwards, Klopp’s brought extra players in to make it the previous gap right.