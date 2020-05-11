Personal trainer Rachel Dillon shares the daily home workout plan to give you dream body

An Australian personal trainer has shared how it’s possible to get the body of your dreams in just six weeks – with her at-home workout plan you need to follow each day for results.

Rachel Dillon, from Queensland, said while she’s aware that it’s difficult to work out normally at the moment due to gyms across the country being closed because of coronavirus, that doesn’t mean you need to let your weight loss goals take a back seat.

‘You can definitely train at home and get great results,’ Rachel wrote on her website Bodies By Rachel.

So what does the trainer recommend you do?

Before you get started on her six-week shred, ideally Rachel said you could do with investing in a few pieces of equipment.

‘Three or four kilo dumbbells, booty bands, ankle weights, a skipping rope and some form of exercise ball are all especially useful,’ she said.

But even if you can’t find these pieces online or in sports stores, then Rachel said you can use full water bottles in place of weights or perform the exercises with your body weight only.

The PT said you’ll ideally want to be doing your workouts at some form of bench or ‘sturdy elevated surface that can act like one’.

This is for movements like tricep dips, where you need something to lean on.

Monday is the ideal day to tackle a full body circuit, and for this Rachel said you should ideally get your hands on a skipping rope and a light set of dumbbells.

You’ll be completing between three and five rounds of the workout, with 30 seconds on, 10 seconds to transition and 60 seconds rest after each round.

Rachel shared an Instagram video of her completing each step of the workout, which includes a set of skipping, a set of dumbbell thrusters, some push ups and rotating squat jumps.

‘This is a great way to get the blood pumping and the heart rate rising,’ Rachel said.

You should also torch through plenty of calories and layers of visceral fat.

Tuesday is all about a lower focus, and for this day you’ll ideally need a set of dumbbells, an exercise ball, a towel and bench and a step if you have access to one.

Rachel said you’ll be focusing on both your hamstrings and your quad muscles, as well as having the option of a ‘final finisher’ exercise to make sure you’re really in the fat-burning zone.

‘You don’t need the gym to get this one done,’ Rachel said.

But you do need to have a decent setup at home. The PT showcased how to complete each exercise online.

The ‘final finisher’ is a half burpee, which can be added in at the end of the workout.

On Tuesday, Rachel said the workout should be 60 seconds on, 10 to transition and 60 between workouts.

Wednesday is upper body focused, specifically targeted towards your shoulders and chest and back and biceps.

‘Today, you need to move quickly between the two sets and have no longer than 60 seconds rest between them for the best results,’ Rachel said.

There is another ‘finisher exercise’ of plank raises and shoulder taps, but again she said this is optional.

You can follow the workout live here.

On Thursday, Rachel said the focus is glutes – so you’ll need to find a set of dumbbells and a resistance band.

Everything needs to be repeated between three and five times, depending on your capability.

Again, you’ll need to move quickly between the sets, only allowing a maximum of 60 seconds between them.

This is because your body will burn more calories for longer if you stay with an elevated heart rate.

Your ‘finisher’ is a banded leg lateral raise on each side for 60 seconds.

The end of the week calls for another ‘full body circuit’, but this one is different to Monday’s insofar as you’ll need a set of dumbbells and a bench.

With this workout, it’s back to 30 seconds on, 10 seconds transition between each exercise and a full minute after each round.

The workout will see you doing tricep dips, goblet squats where you hold your dummbell and planks.

You can see Rachel completing Friday’s workout here.

Three to five rounds is the optimum amount for this workout, depending on how you’re feeling.

At the weekend, it’s time to mix things up slightly.

Rachel said you should do a 45-minute walk, ideally while you are fasting and before you’ve eaten anything in the morning.

Alternatively, you can do an eight-minute HIIT (high intensity interval training) circuit.

You should do four rounds of 30 seconds on and 10 seconds to transition between the exercises.

Finally, Sunday is for ‘rest and recovery’ according to Rachel, which is vital for letting our muscles restore and build.

The PT recommends you repeat this exact workout plan every day for six weeks, and promises if you stick to it, you will be guaranteed good results.