Perth firm trials COVID-19 antibody test

A Perth-based drug and alcohol testing company has secured a federal government grant to help it continue developing a COVID-19 antibody test, saying their device will usually deliver a result from a blood sample after 90 seconds.

Alcolizer general manager Roger Hunt said a clinical trial would be conducted before new robotic automation technology boosted manufacturing of Drugilizer units from 900 to 20,000 a day within about three months.

Mr Hunt said the unit currently tested saliva but a different cartridge would test blood.

“We’re basically looking for two antibodies that come up when people get a COVID-19 infection,” he told AAP on Thursday.

He said the first antibody started being produced about seven days after infection, with the second arising around the 14 day mark.

The company is one of the biggest suppliers of alcohol breath testing equipment to police in Australia and countries including Singapore, Vietnam, Brazil, USA and China.

The $181,000 federal government grant tops up Alcolizer’s $724,000 investment.

The company says each test costs less than $20.