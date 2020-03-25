Pet Dogs Viciously Maul 8-Year-Old At Home, Boy Fighting For Life

An eight-year-old boy was fighting for his life in a hospital in Dublin after he was viciously mauled by two dogs.

The child was mauled by two rottweiler dogs owned by the family at a house in Saggart near Blessington Road area of south Dublin on Sunday evening. He suffered serious injuries and was initially taken to Tallaght University hospital before being transferred to Children’s Health Ireland hospital in Crumlin.

A spokesperson for Tallaght Garda Station said, “At approximately 4 pm, a male child (8) was seriously injured following a reported attack by a number of dogs at a house in the Tallaght area.”

He said the investigation was at an early stage and no further information was available at this time.

The dog warden was notified and the family pets were “confiscated.”

Rottweilers are among 11 dog breeds which Under the Control of Dogs (Restriction of Certain Dogs) Regulations have ownership restrictions in Ireland. They are not allowed in a public place unless on a strong leash or chain no longer than one meter, taken outside only by someone over the age of 16 who are strong enough to control the dog.