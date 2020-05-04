Peter Alexander has launched a massive 40% off ‘pyjama frenzy’ sale for all your lounging needs

Sleepwear store Peter Alexander has launched a 40 per cent off sale, discounting hundreds of women’s, men’s and children’s pyjamas, jumpers, robes and slippers.

The low prices, which start at just $7 for a t-shirt, will only last until midnight on Wednesday April 29, and are only available online as the company’s brick-and-mortar shops have temporarily closed because of coronavirus.

In the womenswear section you can pick up the Cute Bunny Waffle Leggings for $35, down from $69.95, and pair it with the Bunny Sweater for $39.

The Pink Stripe Fuzzy PJ Pant is $35, almost half its usual price, and can be paired with a Fuzzy Sweater for $55.96 – although this portion of the outfit isn’t discounted.

The whimsical Pink Fairisle Pointelle Top is $29, down from $69.95, and would look extra cosy with the $45 Bunny Jacket, which features soft rabbit ears and a two-tone colourway.

Fair Isle Muk Luk – a type of slipper – are $15, down from $29.95, and are the perfect Mother’s Day present as May 10 fast approaches.

For the men it’s an easy choice to purchase the Stripe Flannelette Pj Pant, which has been discounted twice already to $39, down from $79.95.

There are also a range of short sleeve t-shirts and boxer shorts for just $29.

Peter Alexander haven’t forgotten about families in isolation with sweet and snuggly classics for the kids, with options in a newborn size right up until they become teenagers.

The Baby Blue Stripe Onesie is $12, down from $45.95, and the Girls Fruit Salad PJ Set is $17.50, down from its recommended retail price of $49.95.

There are 336 products in total that are included in the markdowns, making it simple to find something for everyone.