Peter Crouch hits out at Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho after Chelsea defeat

A depleted Tottenham side lost to London rivals Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho cannot blame the loss to Chelsea on his team’s injury problems, says former Spurs striker Peter Crouch. Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday to complete the double over their London rivals. Goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso either side of half time sealed the win despite a late Antonio Rudiger own goal.

Spurs were without strikers Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, as well as midfielder Moussa Sissoko. Mourinho has bemoaned his lack of options up front in the lead up to the match. But Crouch believes the Portuguese should have set his side up in a more attacking manner at Stamford Bridge. “Listen, losing Son and Kane is a huge, huge blow but it is a squad game and you need to be able to cope with that,” Crouch said on BT Sport.

“I know he’s trying to be defensive, he’s trying to set up to frustrate and when Giroud got that goal it became even more difficult. “I just didn’t think they had enough ideas going forward and that showed. Chelsea fully deserved the win.” Chelsea boss Frank Lampard made four changes from the 2-0 loss at home to Manchester United last Monday. And Crouch was also full of praise for his former England team-mate. Premier League fixtures: Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea find out April TV changes [TV]

“[Lampard] set the team up perfectly today, right from the first whistle I think Mason Mount set the tone with a tackle,” Crouch continued. “I thought he was excellent today, with Giroud the ball sticks and when the ball’s sticking like that players can get round him. “I thought Alonso was first class as well today. So impressive all-round from Chelsea.” Former United defender Rio Ferdinand was also impressed with Chelsea’s performance.