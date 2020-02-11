Petrol and diesel cars to be BANNED to boost electric car sales

PETROL and diesel cars are set to be banned from forecourts by 2035 as part of the government’s plans to deliver on its net-zero carbon promise by 2050.

Petrol and diesel vehicles sales were supposed to be stopped by 2040, but targets have been moved forward in a bid to curb the climate emissions crisis. Experts warned sticking to the original date would mean some vehicles would still be on the roads by 2050 when the government aims to have drastically reduced emissions.

The proposals will even include a ban on hybrid vehicles despite these cars delivering less dangerous emissions than their traditional counterparts. The changes are designed to boost the uptake of fully-electric vehicles after a sharp rise in sales were recorded last year. Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers (SMMT) revealed 144 percent more vehicles were sold in 2019 than in the previous year. It means a total of almost 38,000 new electric cars were purchased by consumers in figures over double that seen in 2018.

The proposals are set to be announced at an event to launch November’s United Nations climate conference which will be held in the UK. A Consultation will also be launched to discuss an even earlier ban on traditional vehicles in an attempt to speed up the process even more. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the ban was being introduced earlier to go further than before to tackle climate issues. He said: “This government’s £1.5bn strategy to make owning an electric vehicle as easy as possible is working – last year alone, a fully electric car was sold every 15 minutes. “We want to go further than ever before. That’s why we are bringing forward our already ambitious target to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to tackle climate change and reduce emissions.”

The Transport Secretary suggested pushing an earlier ban at the Conservative Party conference last year. However, motoring groups have challenged the likelihood of the proposals being met by the new date due to the logistics of carrying out the major project. Despite a rise in sales over the past year, the electric car market makes up less than two percent of the UK car market. There are also issues surrounding a lack of infrastructure for some regions and surveys have revealed this is a reason many motorists decide not to purchase the cars.

Tesla is so far the only electric vehicle in the U which has broken into the SMMT top 10 monthly sales list after making it onto the table in August. Most brand new electric cars also come with massive price tags with the most affordable models still well over the £20,000 mark. The costs have led SMMT chief executive mike Hayes to urge manufacturers to erect prices to broaden the overall demand for the vehicles. Petrol vehicles still make up the lion’s share of the UK car market and continue to increase sales in a major blow to the government’s plans.