PGA Championship Saturday tee times: Complete field and schedule for third round

The PGA Championship third round gets underway in just a few hours with a number of top players aiming to climb up the leaderboard. Haotong Li was the overnight clubhouse leader following a five-under par round of 65 on Friday.

But he has several players in close proximity with six players just two shots back.

English duo Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose are well placed while defending PGA Championship champion Brooks Koepka is also in contention.

The cut line stayed at one-over par after the second round though which meant a number of top golfers missed out on progressing to the weekend.

Rickie Fowler, Zach Johnson and Marc Leishman missed out by just one shot while it was a day to forget for Martin Kaymer, who carded a round of 82 which included eight bogeys.