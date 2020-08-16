PGA Championship Saturday tee times: Complete field and schedule for third round

It’s moving day at the PGA Championship with Haotong Li holding a two-shot lead over six players.
The PGA Championship third round gets underway in just a few hours with a number of top players aiming to climb up the leaderboard. Haotong Li was the overnight clubhouse leader following a five-under par round of 65 on Friday.
But he has several players in close proximity with six players just two shots back.
English duo Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose are well placed while defending PGA Championship champion Brooks Koepka is also in contention.
The cut line stayed at one-over par after the second round though which meant a number of top golfers missed out on progressing to the weekend.
Rickie Fowler, Zach Johnson and Marc Leishman missed out by just one shot while it was a day to forget for Martin Kaymer, who carded a round of 82 which included eight bogeys.
Current world No 1 Justin Thomas has his work cut out though to make a charge up the leaderboard as he currently sits on one-over par.
Tiger Woods is with a small group of players currently level-par through the opening rounds while Rory McIlroy will be hoping to make a push on his one-under par.
Saturday is renowned as moving day in a major championship though where the leaderboard regularly changes throughout the day.
And there are a number of interesting pairings for the action on Saturday including both Thomas and Jordan Spieth playing alongside each other.
4:10 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes
4:20 p.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Chez Reavie
4:30 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Luke List
4:40 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
4:50 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Erik Van Rooyen
5:00 p.m. – Rory Sabbatini, Sung Kang
5:10 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Adam Long
5:20 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Mark Hubbard
5:30 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter
5:40 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Bubba Watson
5:50 p.m. – Harris English, Byeong Hun An
6:00 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Keith Mitchell
6:10 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Danny Lee
6:20 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner
6:30 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Russell Henley
6:40 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Doc Redman
7:00 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel
7:10 p.m. – Jim Herman, Emiliano Grillo
7:20 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Kurt Kitayama
7:30 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Victor Perez
7:40 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Gary Woodland
7:50 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Brian Harman
8:00 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Jon Rahm
8:10 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland
8:20 p.m. – Joost Luiten, Adam Hadwin
8:30 p.m. – Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa
8:40 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau
8:50 p.m. – Harold Varner III, Brandt Snedeker
9:00 p.m. – Brendan Steele, Joel Dahmen
9:10 p.m. – Tony Finau, Bud Cauley
9:20 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Dylan Frittelli
9:30 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim
9:50 p.m. – Alex Noren, Matthew WOLFF
10:00 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Bernd Wiesberger
10:10 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Xander Schauffele
10:20 p.m. – Paul Casey, Brendon Todd
10:30 p.m. – Mike Lorenzo, Cameron Champ
10:40 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose
10:50 p.m. – Jason Day, Daniel Berger
11:00 p.m. – Haotong Li, Tommy Fleetwood