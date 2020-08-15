PGA Championship Sunday tee times: Complete field and schedule for final round

Dustin Johnson leads the field heading into the final round of the PGA Championship.
Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson is the man to beat in the final round of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park but there is a big group of players in contention. Johnson carded a round of five-under par to give him a one-shot lead heading into Sunday.
American duo Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ equally enjoyed strong rounds though as they sit one just shot off the lead.
Haotong Li, who was the overnight leader heading into the third round slipped down the leaderboard but remains in contention at five-under par.
But there were also a number of disappointing rounds from several top players who have played themselves out of a chance of winning the Wanamaker Trophy.
Jordan Spieth carded a round of 76 to leave him seven-over for the tournament.
Tiger Woods couldn’t get his putter working for him either as he finished the third round on two-over par.
Justin Thomas looked as though he was going to leap up the leaderboard after picking up five birdies in the first seven holes.
But he soon lost momentum with back-to-back bogeys, eventually leaving him on one-under for the tournament.
Given how tightly-packed the top of the leaderboard is heading into the final round though, it’s highly likely it will change throughout the day.
