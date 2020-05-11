PGA extends tour eligibility due to coronavirus delays

Players who were able to play in some PGA events without a tour card for the 2019/20 season will have their eligibility exemption carried over to the 2020/21 campaign.

There have been 13 events cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the tour set to resume on June 8 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

A PGA statement read: “Due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in 13 events from the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season to be cancelled or postponed, the PGA TOUR has extended eligibility for exempt 2019-20 PGA TOUR members for the 2020-21 season, unless the member’s priority ranking at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season would rank higher in the updated eligibility categories.

“This eligibility update, contingent upon the planned restart of the season at the Charles Schwab Challenge the week of June 8, was deemed the best and most equitable solution for the membership at large after research by our competitions department and significant conversations with the Policy Board and Player Advisory Council.”

The qualification for the Fedex Cup play-offs, which were won by Rory McIlroy last year, have also been adjusted.