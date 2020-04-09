PGA Tour 2020 Schedule: New Dates For Masters, US Open, Major Golf Championships

With all sports canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, golf could end up being the first one to return. A revised 2020 PGA tour schedule has been released, indicating that major events are set to be played before the summer is over.

The PGA Championship is now scheduled to be the first major tournament of the year. The event will be held from Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. It was supposed to be the second major of 2020, taking place from May 14-17.

Typically the first major of the year held in early April, the Masters has been moved to the fall. Augusta National will host the tournament from Nov. 12-15, seven months after the original date.

The U.S. Open has been bumped up three months. Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York will host the event from Sept. 17-20.

The PGA Tour and it’s related golf partners announced this revised schedule.

Looks like the earliest we’re getting golf back will be June 15-21, in the space that would’ve held the US Open.

The British Open is canceled, and the other three majors have been moved to Aug-Nov. pic.twitter.com/iBDoqLHlX5

— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 6, 2020

Statement from Chairman Ridley:

"We have identified Nov 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game."

Full details at https://t.co/rSr9YUhCX2 pic.twitter.com/1lVmbq8jzJ

— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2020

The Open Championship has been canceled and won’t be held at a later date. It was supposed to be held at England’s Royal St. George’s Golf Club from July 16-19.

The Ryder Cup is still scheduled for Sept. 22-27 in Wisconsin.

Golf could start to be played without fans well before the first scheduled major. The week of June 15-21, which had originally been slated for The U.S. Open, is now being reserved for a potential PGA Tour event.

All of the events, of course, are subject to change because of any developments that might come during the pandemic.