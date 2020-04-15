Pharrell Williams’s ‘Happy’ Named The Most-Played Song Of The 2010s

Pharrell Williams’ hit track “Happy” is one of the gigantic songs of the decade. The song became a worldwide sensation and prompted artists from around the world to create their versions of it. After topping various charts during its run, the single has managed to claim the top spot on the list of the most-played songs on U.K. radio and television since 2010.

According to the BBC, the song by Williams defeated artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, and Maroon 5 to claim the numero uno position. “Happy” was featured in the movie “Despicable Me 2” and became an instant hit. The song became the best-selling single of 2014 in the nation with 1.5 million copies and became the most-downloaded song of all time in the U.K. by September 2014.

The song went on to be nominated for Best Original Song at the 86th Academy Awards, but it lost to “Let It Go” from “Frozen.”

The song peaked at the number one position in almost 48 countries during 2013-14.

The second spot on the coveted list went to Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep.” The hit song took Adele’s popularity to a whole new level. The song not just won the hearts of people but it also won numerous accolades, including Grammy Awards. The single won Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year on the same night.

“Rolling In The Deep” has over 1.6 billion views on video-streaming service YouTube. The acclaimed singer is the only singer to have three songs on the list of Top 40 most-played songs of the decade.

Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” clinched the third position. Meanwhile, “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk and “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake rounded off the top five.

“I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas, OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars,” and “Sex On Fire” by Kings Of Leon are also included in the list.

Coldplay, Gotye, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, and Lagy Gaga are also part of the list.

Here’s the list of Top 40 most-played songs of the 2010s:

1 . “Happy” – Pharrell Williams (2013)

2. “Rolling In The Deep” – Adele (2010)

3. “Moves Like Jagger” – Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera (2011)

4. “Get Lucky” – Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers (2013)

5. “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake (2016)

6. “I Gotta Feeling” – Black Eyed Peas (2009)

7. “Uptown Funk” – Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars (2014)

8. “Counting Stars” – OneRepublic (2013)

9. “Forget You” – CeeLo Green (2010)

10. “Sex On Fire” – Kings Of Leon (2008)

11. “Somebody That I Used To Know” – Gotye featuring Kimbra (2011)

12. Locked Out Of Heaven” – Bruno Mars (2012)

13. “Want To Want Me” – Jason Derulo (2015)

14. “Set Fire To The Rain” – Adele (2011)

15. “Domino” – Jessie J (2011)

16. “Just The Way You Are” – Bruno Mars (2010)

17. “Chasing Cars” – Snow Patrol (2006)

18. “Rather Be” – Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynne (2013)

19. “Roar” – Katy Perry (2013)

20. “Wake Me Up” – Avicii (2013)

21. “Call Me Maybe” – Carly Rae Jepsen (2012)

22. “Paradise” – Coldplay (2011)

23. “Payphone” – Maroon 5 featuring Wiz Khalifa (2012)

24. “Use Somebody” – Kings Of Leon (2008)

25. “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Kelly Clarkson (2011)

26. “Only Girl (In The World)”- Rihanna (2010)

27. “Shut Up And Dance” – Walk The Moon (2014)

28. “She Said” – Plan B (2010)

29. “Hold Back The River” – James Bay (2014)

30. “We Are Young” – Fun featuring Janelle Monáe (2011)

31. “Mirrors” – Justin Timberlake (2013)

32. “Firework” – Katy Perry (2010)

33. “Someone Like You” – Adele (2011)

34. “Bad Romance” – Lady Gaga (2009)

35. “Drive By” – Train (2012)

36. “Ghost” – Ella Henderson (2014)

37. “Next To Me” – Emeli Sandé (2012)

38. “Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran (2017)

39. “Human” – Rag’N’Bone Man (2016)

40. “Torn” – Natalie Imbruglia (1997)