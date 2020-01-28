Philippines volcano eruption: Horrific natural disaster prompts tsunami panic on island

TAAL volcano, in the Philippines, has blasted steam and rock some 15,000 metres into the air in the last few days as the risk of danger rises, prompting fears of an imminent tsunami.

A huge plume of smoke and ash has shot into the sky following the eruption of Taal volcano just south of Manilla, the country’s capital. The violence of the eruption has resulted in days of uncertainty for residents in and around the vicinity, with holiday-goers similarly unsure of their safety, also sparking fears of an imminent tsunami hitting the coastal towns around the volcanoes island.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised the threat from a level three to four, meaning a follow-up hazardous eruption is imminent. A statement said: “Hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days. The institute strongly reiterates total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and additional evacuation of areas at high risk within a 14km radius.” Authorities at Manila International Airport said all flights into and out of the main international airport serving the capital had been put on hold. This was a result of “volcanic ash in the vicinity of the aport” and the obvious danger of debris coming into contact with aircraft.

A tweet from the authorities said: “Flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been temporarily suspended due to the volcanic ash from the eruption of Taal Volcano.” The scene was one of equally terrifying and awe-inspiring nature, with tremors shaking the area as bolt of volcanic lighting flickered through the ash. Photos of the disaster have been commended as some of the best captured of a volcanic eruption. No reports have emerged of injuries or damage as of yet. :

Authorities have started a mass evacuation programme, attempting to help more than 8,000 to flee the area. Some 6,000 of these people have already fled the island where the volcano lies, in the middle of a lake, which is known for its natural beauty and a popular tourist spot. Pictures also show the nearby town of Dalisay entirely covered in a thick layer of dust, with many residents using umbrellas to protect themselves from the falling ash. Coastal communities around the lake have also been told by officials to evacuate to safer areas in case an eruption causes a tsunami or pyroclastic surge.

A surge happens in the immediate aftermath of an eruption, with a constant flow of gas and rock fragments ejected at a rapid pace. Authorities have urged residents to take responsibility and “to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lake water disturbances related to the ongoing unrest”. The reach of the eruption has been felt in towns and cities several miles away, with families advised to stay indoors and wear masks and goggles for safety.