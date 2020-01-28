Philippines volcano latest: Manila Airport partially reopens amid volcanic eruption

AN ACTIVE volcano in the Philippines is spewing out red hot lava resulting in thousands fleeing the region amid fears of an “explosive eruption”.

According to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), the Taal volcano is experiencing a level four eruption, and is based 60km south of the capital, Manila. PHIVOLC said in a bulletin issued at 4pm local time: “Taal Volcano Main Crater has escalated its eruptive activity, generating an eruption plume one kilometer-high accompanied by volcanic tremor and felt earthquakes in Volcano Island and barangays of Agoncillo, Batangas. Ashfall is currently being showered on the southwest sector of Taal.

“The public is reminded that the entire Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel is prohibited. In addition, communities around the Taal Lake shore are advised to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lakewater disturbances related to the ongoing unrest.” The FCO has recommended evacuation of an area within 14km radius of the Taal main crater and flights in and out of the city have faced severe disruption. Flight suspensions were announced by Manila Airport on their Twitter account Sunday.

They said: “Due to the eruption of the Taal Volcano, all flights, both arrival and departures are now on hold. Passengers are advised to coordinate with their respective airlines for flight updates.” However, the airport has now partially resumed operations after over 240 flights were cancelled. Airlines affected by the cancellations included AirAsia, Oman Air, China Easter and Delta. In a statement published on Facebook, the airport said: “Following a joint inspection of the NAIA runways, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), announced the partial resumption of operations beginning 10:00 AM for departures, and arrivals by 12 noon today.

“This, however, will be subject to terminal capacity of the 4 NAIA Terminals and airline consent. Under the situation, separation time between flights will be longer, in order to give MIAA and CAAP better capability to manage terminal and runway capacities.” The airport added that priority will be given to departure flights, “so that the NAIA ramps may be cleared of planes parked there since last night.” Second priority will be given to regular scheduled flights.

MIAA and CAAP both urged airline operators to give their passengers as much information available. Airlines were also strictly advised to submit realistic departure schedules owing to the need to inform passengers, assign flight crew and aircraft dispatch. Images of Taal Volcano have spread across social media, showing red hot lava gushing out with volcanic lighting and cloud ash across the sky. The eruption led to a mass evacuation, with more than 13,000 moved to evacuation centres in Batangas and Cavite.