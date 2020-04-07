Phillies’ Harper, Mets’ Matz donate to virus relief…

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz have stepped to the plate by making donations to coronavirus relief efforts.

Harper and his wife, Kayla, are donating $500,000 to Direct Relief and Three Square in his hometown of Las Vegas and Philabundance in Philadelphia.

Direct Relief in Las Vegas is a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization that assists people affected by poverty or emergencies. Three Square and Philabundance are both food banks.

“Now is the time to come together and adhere to the guidelines of medical professionals! We are wishing the best to all with our prayers during this time,” the Harpers said in a statement Thursday.

Matz, who wears jersey No. 32, is donating $32,000 through TRU32 charity to New York City first responders and hospitals.

“Thanks to those who support & contribute to the program all year. Partially because of your generosity, we’re able to pitch in now,” Matz wrote Friday on Twitter. “The first of three donations just went out to one of the hardest hit hospitals in NYC, Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, so close to our Mets Citi Field.”

–Field Level Media