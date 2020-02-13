Phillip Schofield addresses ‘heartbreaking’ moment he told wife and daughters he is gay

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD – who presents This Morning – announced he is gay in a touching Instagram statement today, in which he revealed how his wife Steph and their children reacted to the news.

This Morning star Phillip Schofield, 57, has been married to Steph Lowe since 1993. As part of his announcement today, the presenter revealed how he told his wife and their two daughters he is gay. In view of his 2.7 million followers, he said he had been “coming to terms with the fact I’m gay” with the “strength and support of my wife and my daughters”.

He added: “This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. “I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.” He added: “My family have held me so close, they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.” The presenter continued to praise his “incredible” wife, adding: “I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met.” John Barrowman: Dancing on Ice judge praises Phillip Schofield

“My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. “Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.” Phillip addded his daughters “are worried” about Steph, but said: “I know they will scoop us both up.” Phillip spoke further about his conversation with Steph on This Morning with his co-star Holly Willoughby.

He said of his marriage: “We’ve never had any secrets.” The blonde beauty then asked: “How is she coping?” “It’s tough, I’ve had to deal with this in my head for quite some time, we’ve been honest and open. “I can’t write in any statement what I feel about that woman. Eamonn Holmes admits he thought Phillip Schofield was ‘resigning’ [VIDEO]

Rachel Riley: Countdown star gives insight into family life [FAMILY LIFE]

Rod Stewart stuns diners at Scottish restaurant [PICTURES]

“No one in my life would have supported me the way in the way she’s supported me, it is literally astonishing.” Discussing his family’s reaction, he added: “They are so amazing and their love and support. “I sat them down and I told them and they jumped up and they gave me a hug, a big hug, a long hug, and then they hugged Steph and they said, ‘It’s ok, it’s ok. This is fine. We’ll be ok. We’ll always be a family’.” Phil first met his wife Steph when she worked as a Production Assistant for the BBC.

He previously said the pair got married in secret. Appearing on Loose Women in 2016, he told the panelists: “We’ve been married since 1992, so yeah a while.” The host then explained why the pair got married in secret, adding: “We had to have a quick secret wedding because I was at the palladium at the time.” Phillip was referring to the time he starred as Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat production.

This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.