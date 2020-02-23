Phillip Schofield gay revelation: Instagram reveals inside home he shares with his wife

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD, 57, announced he is gay this morning, in a brave move. He appeared on ITV’s This Morning to tell his fans the news. Look inside his home with wife Stephanie Lowe.

Phillip Schofield is the award-winning television presenter who has hundreds of thousands of fans across the UK. He appeared with co-star Holly Willoughby on This Morning today to reveal his news about his sexuality.

The star has also published a statement on his Instagram account informing fans. He wrote: “With the strength and support of my wives and daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact I am gay. “This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. “My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. “Yet I still can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.”

Phillip has been married to his wife since 1993, for 27 years. The couple live in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, and have daughters. Recently the pair attended the National Television Awards 2020 together on 28 January. On his Instagram Phillip has shared insights into his family life with his wife. The pair have also appeared in How To Spend It Well at Christmas with Phillip Schofield together.

The couple share a stunning home, which the TV presenter proudly posts on his social media. This includes a cosy living room with a large, plush grey sofa and a navy sofa. The room also features a large fireplace, which in one image has Christmas stockings hung on it. A playful video of Phillip playing with a rocket car toy shows grey painted walls with panelling.

In a selfie Phillip revealed a large living and dining room area that appeared to also have a small kitchenette. There was a large round wooden table, and the room is tastefully decorated with plants, candles and a birdcage. Phillip made the public announcement today joined by co-presenter and friend Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa. Both fought back tears as he made the revelation. He and Holly embraced in a hug, as his co-star supported him. Holly wrote on Instagram: “Never been more proud of my friend than I am today. We’ll be together at 10am on This Morning x”