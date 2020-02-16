Phillip Schofield net worth: This Morning presenter’s fortune as he announces sexuality

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD has announced he is gay on This Morning today. The 57-year-old paid tribute to his wife and daughters in a heartfelt speech.

On This Morning today Phillip Schofield made the announcement he is gay. He told viewers: “It’s tough but this is not something that’s happened quickly, I’ve had to deal this in my head for quite some time.

“I got to the stage where I thought we sit here, every day, and some amazingly brave person is sitting over there and I’m thinking ‘I have to be that person’. “All you can be in your life is honest with yourself. I was getting to a stage in my life where I was thinking I don’t really like myself because I’m not being honest with myself. “We always say ‘talk to someone’… and you must talk to someone. It’s brought be back from some dark places and in some cases talking to people saves you.” He announced on his Instagram earlier today: “With the strength and support of my wives and daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact I am gay.

“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. “My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. “Yet I still can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.” Phillip and his wife Stephanie Lowe have been married for 27 years.

Phillip and his wife Stephanie Lowe have been married for 27 years.

Celebrity tributes piled in, praising the star for his brave admission. Sun columnist wrote: “Kudos to @schofe for being so honest. This must have been very difficult. That’s bravery.” Emily Atack wrote: “The power of friendship, love and support always prevails. @Schofe ❤️” This Morning weather man Alex Beresford wrote: “Proud of this guy! Thinking of you and your family who will always be family @Schofe.” News reader Ranvir Singh wrote: “A brilliant moment of utter honesty and bravery by this man @Schofe on coming out as gay today, and the impact on others who still feel fear of living their truth will be enormous. Sending you love.”

Phillip made the public announcement joined by co-presenter and friend Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa. Both fought back tears as he made the revelation. He and Holly embraced in a hug, as his co-star supported him. Holly wrote on Instagram: “Never been more proud of my friend than I am today. We’ll be together at 10am on This Morning x”

