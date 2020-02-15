Phillip Schofield reveals why he married wife Steph in SECRET ahead of coming out as gay

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD has revealed why he married his wife Stephanie Lowe in secret back in 1993. His admission was made before he came out as gay in a personal statement today.

This Morning star Phillip Schofield, 57, spoke out about his marriage in a rare admission on Loose Women back in 2016. He explained to the panellists why the pair married in secret.

He said: “We’ve been married since 1992, so yeah a while. “We had to have a quick secret wedding because I was at the palladium at the time.” Phillip was referring to the time he starred as Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat production. The presenter and Steph met when she worked as a Production Assistant for the BBC. Holly Willoughby speaks out as Phillip Schofield announces he’s gay

After striking up a romance, they tied the knot at Scotland’s Ackergill Tower in 1993. In the same year, Steph gave birth to the couple’s first child together; Molly, 27. Three years later, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Ruby, now 24. Today, Phillip announced he is gay in a touching statement on Instagram, in view of his 2.7 million followers.

"With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay. "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. "I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby."

Holly asked her co-host how Steph was feeling after he told her. He said: “It’s tough, I’ve had to deal with this in my head for quite some time, we’ve been honest and open. “I can’t write in any statement what I feel about that woman. “No one in my life would have supported me the way in the way she’s supported me, it is literally astonishing.”