Phillip Schofield wife: Who is Phil Schofield married to? ‘Incredible’ Steph supports star

PHILLIP Schofield issues a heartfelt statement today revealing he was gay – saying his wife Stephanie has been an amazing support to him. Who is she?

Phillip Schofield – who has been married for nearly 27 years – made the revelation this morning as he paid tribute to his wife and daughters. The 57-year-old wrote on Instagram today: “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to the terms with the fact that I am gay.”

Who is Phillip Schofield’s wife Steph? Phillip Schofield met Stephanie Lowe at the BBC while he was working on children’s TV and she was a production assistant. The couple got married in 1993 at Scotland’s Ackergill Tower and now live together in Henley-on-Thames, in Oxfordshire. Steph is no longer working in the TV industry but teamed up with her husband in 2017 for a documentary called Schofield’s African Adventures, during which she broke down in tears seeing her favourite animal, a giraffe. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine about it, Phillip said: “She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn’t want to these days… “She will only film with me. She got more into it as we went along.”

The emotional announcement today comes just a few weeks shy of the couple’s 27th wedding anniversary, which would be celebrated on March 30. Two years ago, Phillip had marked his silver wedding anniversary on Instagram, posting: “2 birthdays and a Silver Wedding Anniversary in one week! “That’s a lot of cards. Happy 25th Mrs S.” But today he revealed how his “incredible” wife and their families had been a huge support. He said: “Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs, encouraging words of comfort. “Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. “Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up.”

Phil and Steph have two children together; their eldest daughter Molly is 26, and their youngest Ruby is 23. Speaking of his pride and joy, Philip said: “I’m very proud of the fact that my daughters keep me very current. Both of them have great taste in music and play stuff that I maybe haven’t heard before. ”I was driving Ruby back to uni [university]and she said, ‘You’ve got to listen to this’. Ruby and her mates discovered it just before it broke – Megan Trainor’s ‘All About That Bass’. ”As we listened to it … I can remember I said, oh my God, this is incredible. And I thank Ruby for introducing me to that, way before anybody else!”

Phillip opened up about his announcement on This Morning today in a heartfelt appearance with Holly. “They said this is fine and we will always be ok,” he said in reference to his family, who he praised for their supportive attitude. Holly then quizzed Phillip about a potential new partner in the future. He added: “I’m doIng each day at a time, this has always been a slow process. There is no fast process after this.”

He was accompanied by friend and co-host Holly Willoughby on the ITV This Morning’s sofa to talk about the brave moment. The presenter shed tears as he explained how he approached telling his loved ones the news. The host recalled how he told his daughters about his decision to come out and was overcome with emotion. He also cried when thanking his colleague for her support. In a TV moment that touched the nation, Ms Willoughby hugged her friend and said: “Whatever happens in the future, I’ll be sat by your side. I will be by your side forever and ever and ever.”

