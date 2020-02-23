Phillip Schofield: ‘Will never know’ This Morning host’s heartfelt post after announcement

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD – a host on This Morning – has shared an emotional post thanking fans for their support after he publicly announced he was gay today.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, 57, shared another Instagram post and praised his family for the “love and understanding” they have shown him. It comes after the ITV star announced he was gay after battling with his sexuality for the past 27 years.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Phillip shared a heartfelt message, thanking his fans for their support and encouraged those people who may be going through the same thing to not let “your head beat you”. In view of his three million followers, the Dancing On Ice host wrote: “You will never know how important your support is today. I’ve read as much as I can. “Please, please no matter your age or your thoughts, TALK to someone. Don’t let your head beat and hopefully you’ll find out that your friends and family have a remarkable ability to surprise you with their love and understanding #bekind.” His latest post comes just hours after he revealed that he made the decision to come out as gay, following a series of “heartbreaking conversations with his family”.

Phillip is married to wife of 27 years Stephanie Lowe and they share two daughters Ruby, 24, and Molly, 27. He met his wife when she worked as a BBC production assistant and he was working for BBC Children’s television. The couple tied the knot in 1993 and celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 2018. He shared a statement on Friday morning and admitted his beloved daughters “jumped up and gave him a hug” just seconds after he spoke about his sexuality, as he praised the support he has received from his “incredible family.”

Phillip went on to thank his family for their “kindness” in spite of their “confusion” over the news. He continued: “My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. “Yet I still can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments. “My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Kirk Douglas dead: Michael Douglas’ daughter Carys Douglas speaks out [LATEST]

Jane McDonald: Cruise singer makes candid baby admission[TV]

Piers Morgan: GMB host reacts to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay[NEWS]

“Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.” Phillip admitted his wife has been “incredible” and he “loves her so much”. The small-screen star also joined his This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby on the programme to address viewers about his announcement. She hugged Phillip and assured him she would “be by his side forever” amid applause from the ITV team.