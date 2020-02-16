Phillip Schofield’s wife left ‘shattered’ by him coming out as gay: ‘Terribly hurtful’

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD’S wife of almost 27 years, Stephanie Lowe, has reportedly been left “absolutely shattered” by him coming out as gay in spite of “being a rock” for the This Morning host amid his announcement.

Phillip Schofield, 57, came out as gay yesterday in a heartfelt statement, which he shared on social media, before appearing on This Morning to open up about his feelings. The presenter has been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for nearly 27 years and credited her and their two daughters Molly and Ruby for their “kindness” in spite of their “confusion” over the news.

However, according to The Mirror, a friend close to the couple has said Stephanie is “absolutely shattered” that “they have been living a lie for so long”. The source reportedly told the publication: “Steph is being a rock for Phillip, as she always has been, but there’s no denying she is absolutely shattered by all this. “She and the girls love him very much and will support him as much as they can, but the knowledge they have been living a lie for so long is terribly hurtful.” They added: “It’s humiliating to think that you’re married to someone who doesn’t love you the way you love them.”

Express.co.uk has contacted a representative for Phillip for comment. In the This Morning host’s candid statement, he told fans: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years. “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay. “This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.

“I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.” Phillip continued: “My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. “Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.” He went on to divulge: “Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.”

During his interview with co-host Holly Willoughby on the ITV show, Phillip insisted he is not looking for a new partner yet. When his close friend and colleague quizzed him on the subject, he replied: “No, I don’t think so. I’m not going there. “I’m doing each day at a time. This has always been a slow process. “This was the big day and this is the day I knew everything was pointing towards. “And I couldn’t have done it if it hadn’t been for you [Holly]. But no, there’s no one I’m running off to.”