Photos: People around Ireland share photos of their sunrise to raise money for Pieta House

PEOPLE AROUND IRELAND have been taking part in ‘Sunrise’, an event organised by Pieta House to replace the Darkness Into Light event, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

People were asked to share a photo of this morning’s sunrise to help raise funds for the mental health, suicide and self-harm prevention charity.

Today is the day when Pieta’s largest annual fundraiser Darkness Into Light was scheduled to take place across five continents. It was expected that over 250,000 people would have walked against suicide and self-harm and to raise funds for the charity.

So instead, Pieta urged the public to come together, while apart, and take part in their Sunrise Appeal – getting up at dawn to enjoy the sunrise, mark the moment and join the fight against suicide and self-harm by donating at darknessintolight.ie.

Pieta is also asking people to spread the message on social media by using #DIL2020.

Here are some of the photos people have shared or taken:



Denis and Marie O’Carroll from Killarney, whose son Nathan tragically took his life at just 14 years old in 2007, were joined at Ross Castle, Killarney National Park by members of An Garda Síochána, and close family and friends at 5.30 am on Saturday morning, for this years ‘Darkness into Light’ Sunrise Appeal at 5.30am.

Since its inception, the O’Carroll family have raised thousands for Pieta House.

In Killarney, the annual ‘Darkness into Light’ walk is known as ‘Nathan’s Walk. This year due to Covid-19 restrictions, Pieta House and Electric Ireland, invited everyone to show solidarity with those impacted by suicide by getting up at 5.30am on 9 May to share their sunrise moment and donate to www.darknessintolight.ie.

A view of Dublin on the morning of Darkness Into Light.



Not the only one who had the great idea of watching the sun rise over the sea and witness the dawn of a new day – symbolic of all those who struggle through tough times, more than ever now, that they may find light ❤️#darknessintolight #dil2020 @PietaHouse pic.twitter.com/7AnLKDAF2Q — Norah Casey (@NorahCasey) May 9, 2020

Images attached of sunrise in Howth, Co Dublin this morning to mark Pieta House Darkness into Light.



The most beautiful sunrise of 2020. Thinking of all those we have lost, and all those who are still here beside us. 💛 #DarknessIntoLight #DILSunriseAppeal #DIL2020 pic.twitter.com/V7XVTjvvMp — Aoife (@aoif1981) May 9, 2020

A photo taken by Calvin Mooney, aged 13, to mark the Darkness Into Light



Last night, RTÉ’s Late Late Show helped to raise over €2 million for Pieta House through asking its viewers to donate online or call the lo-call number.

Elaine Austin, CEO of Pieta said: “We’re reminding everyone to set their alarms tomorrow morning for 5am, a lie-in for those of us that regularly do Darkness Into Light.

“This time instead of coming together in our communities physically we will come together around the world symbolically as we all get up and head into our front rooms, gardens or balconies to sit and have a moment while watching the sun rise.”

For those affected by suicide and self-harm the isolation that some of us are currently experiencing will be a familiar feeling. That’s the reason we come together on Darkness Into Light – because we don’t want anyone to be alone during times of darkness and isolation.

Pieta House said that due to the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic, it has a budget shortfall of around €6.5 million this year.

It has introduced cuts across the organisation, including letting workers for the organisation go and implementing a salary cut of up to 30% for all its staff.

“Up to 28 full-time equivalent compulsory redundancies [are] taking place in the area of clinical support. There will also be further reductions in a number of areas through temporary lay-off and non-renewal of contracts,” the organisation said.

“These measures are needed to ensure that the delivery of services to clients can be protected now, and over the long term, when our vital services will continue to be needed.”

– with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha