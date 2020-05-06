Picture of the day – April 30

Sachin Tendulkar became Yorkshire’s first overseas player at the age of 19 in 1992.

Yorkshire had intended to recruit an overseas fast bowler and Australia’s Craig McDermott was lined up but the move fell through when he suffered an injury.

That left Yorshire needing to move quickly for a replacement and it had to be a big name. Rising India star Tendulkar fitted the bill and Sunil Gavaskar persuaded him that it would be a good for his career development.

Tendulkar, pictured celebrating a second wicket against Kent in a Benson and Hedges Cup tie at Headingley, proved a big hit, racking up the runs and inspiring his Yorkshire team-mates in equal measure.

Only weeks after his arrive Yorkshire coach Steve Oldham admitted that Tendulkar’s team-mates were “all better players for his presence” and that they “all want to bat with him”.

In the 16 Championship matches Tendulkar played he plundered 1070 runs at an average of 46.52 and Yorkshire attracted 1500 new members.

The season with Yorkshire clearly had a big impact on Tendulkar. A decade later, when he was inducted as one of five great Yorkshire players, he said: “I will always remember this as one of the greatest four-and-a-half months I’ve spent in my life.”