Picture of the day – March 23

On this day in 1962 Queen Elizabeth II attended Sandown Park wearing a leopard-skin coat.

She was joined by the Queen Mother at the racecourse in Surrey on March 23, 1962.

The Queen Mother enjoyed success in the Grand Military Gold Cup with her horse Special Cargo, which won three times in the 1980s.

Conservationists had urged the Queen not to wear the leopard-skin outfit.

She no longer uses fur in her outfits, having switched to fake fur in 2019, Angela Kelly her official stylist said last year.