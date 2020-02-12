Piers Morgan forced to apologise as GMB Oscars coverage descends into chaos within minutes

PIERS MORGAN and Susanna Reid were reporting live from LA this morning as the GMB presenters brought all the latest from Oscars night in Hollywood. However, the conversation was derailed when guest Sharon Osbourne swore live on air.

Following the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid headed to the Beverly Hills Hotel to present a special edition of Good Morning Britain. The ITV presenting duo were joined by a long list of guests including Kelly and Sharon Osbourne as they reported on the fallout from The Oscars and Parasite’s surprise win on the night. However, Sharon was left rather red-faced just “three minutes” into her appearance.

Piers, Susanna and their GMB guests were discussing the winners from last night’s Oscars, particularly Parasite, when the blunder occurred. After the action cut back from the cast and crew of the South Korean thriller on the red carpet, the word “f***” was heard by keen-eared ITV viewers. At first, Piers brushed over the explicative and continued to discuss the success of Parasite and the reaction the film has had. However, just a few minutes later, he was forced to apologise on Sharon’s behalf as it transpired she was the one to drop the ‘f-bomb’.

Piers said: “I’d just like to make an immediate, early apology for some profanity that may have been heard earlier. “You’ll be unsurprised to hear that Sharon Osbourne, it took her, well it’s 27 minutes into the show, three minutes into Sharon Osbourne’s appearance on the programme and we already have to issue a formal apology.” Sharon was left clasping her mouth in embarrassment as Piers read the apology aloud while daughter Kelly couldn’t help but find the funny side of her mum’s blunder. As Piers brought his apology to a close, he warned: “Sharon, we’ve got to try and get through the next two and a half hours without actually being taken off air.”

Susanna also chipped in during the apology: “Without any swearing!” Clearly mortified by the error, Sharon took it upon herself to say sorry to viewers at home herself. She said: “I will apologise, I am so sorry. Because I didn’t know I was on air and I was repeating something that director Bong [Jong Ho] had said to me earlier.” The group managed to laugh off the blip continued to debate the main talking points from the awards ceremony in Hollywood.

The conversation continued to surround the movie Parasite and its shock ousting of 1917 for Best Picture. Parasite’s win divided the GMB panel this morning with guest Joan Collins weighing in suggesting it didn’t deserve the victory. She told Piers and Susanna: “I watched it but I have to say I didn’t watch the last 20 minutes because it got incredibly dark.” “I couldn’t see half of what was going on also it had very small writing at the bottom.”