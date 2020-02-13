Piers Morgan: GMB host reacts to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay ‘Takes a lot of guts’

PIERS MORGAN – a host on Good Morning Britain – has spoken out about his ITV colleague and This Morning host Phillip Schofield after the latter revealed he was gay in an emotional announcement today.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, 54, took to Twitter and offered his support to Phillip Schofield, 57, following the news. The ITV broadcaster admitted it “took a lot of guts” to be so open with the public after the This Morning star made his brave revelation.

In view of his 7.1 million followers, Piers retweeted an article of Phillip’s announcement and wrote: “Takes a lot of guts to do this, not least when you’re a very public figure & know it will all be dissected in a very public way. Sending my very best to @schofe & his family.”(sic) His GMB co-star Susanna Reid also offered a message of support to the TV veteran, saying: “Love to @Schofe and his family.” It comes after Phillip came out as gay in a lengthy statement posted on his Instagram story after being married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for nearly 27 years. The presenter, who also appeared on This Morning to be interviewed about his announcement by his co-host Holly Willoughby, has since been praised by fellow stars for being so open.

Phillip welled up with tears on the show as he spoke about his struggle and the support his wife Steph had given him. Sitting with her co-host on the sofa, Holly said: “You’ve been very open and honest with Steph about this.” “I have no secrets, we’ve never had any secrets,” Phillip replied and his co-host went onto ask: “How is she coping?” The presenter commented: “Yeah, it’s tough. I mean it is tough. But, this isn’t something that’s happened quickly.

“I’ve had to deal with this in my head for quite some time and so we’ve gone through this together.” Various celebrities have since rallied around the television presenter and have inundated Phillip with messages of support. Phillip’s ITV co-star Jenny Ryan, who is best known as The Vixen on The Chase, lead messages of support dedicated to the TV personality following the news. She reposted his statement in view of her 65,000 followers and wrote: “Huge love for @Schofe and his family today. Phillip Schofield gay revelation: Home he shares with his wife[PICTURES]

“This can’t have been an easy statement to write, but it will be a huge weight off their shoulders – and it will open up dialogue all over the country. “Maybe one day it won’t be so hard or painful for *anyone* to come out.” Pointless host Richard Osman tweeted: “When you create a new entertainment show and start discussing who should host, the first name on the list is always Phillip Schofield. That’s a fact. He’s just the very best at what he does, and the public adore him. Looking forward to many more years of his charm and brilliance.” Little Britain star Matt Lucas responded: “I’m not surprised about Philip Schofield. Growing up I remember him presenting with Gordon the Gopher from inside that closet!