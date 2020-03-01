Piers Morgan savages Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over ‘staggering disrespect’ to Queen

PIERS MORGAN has launched a fiery attack on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, branding the couple “staggeringly disrespectful” and “outrageous”.

The Good Morning Britain TV presenter was responding to an update Harry and Meghan posted on their website explaining how they will transition out of frontline royal life. In the statement the Duke and Duchess confirmed they will no longer use their ‘SussexRoyal’ brand once they step back from royal engagements.

However their comment noted that, whilst they will drop the brand, the Queen doesn’t have the power to force them to do so outside the UK. They said: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.” A royal expert claimed the statement indicated Meghan and Harry are unhappy about the conditions imposed by the rest of the royal family. In addition to having to drop their ‘SussexRoyal’ brand the couple will be restricted in how they can use their HRH titles.

Speaking to The Sun Online royal author Richard Fitzwilliams said: “It was completely unnecessary. “The statement’s underlying message is that they are very, very unhappy with this arrangement. “It may lead to future trouble, they don’t lie the arrangement that is forcing them to step down as working royals and not use their titles, even though they will have them. “They want to use Sussex Royal but by saying the monarchy doesn’t have the power to prevent them from using it – why say that? There’s no point.”

After Meghan and Harry released their statement they came under fire from journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan. He tweeted: “The staggering disrespect these two keep showing to the Queen is outrageous. “Who the hell do they think they are?” Currently the Duke and Duchess are living in Canada with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Following their shock announcement in January an emergency summit took place between the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. Here it was agreed Harry and Meghan will no longer carry out ‘official duties’ representing The Queen or The Commonwealth. They also agreed to pay back the money spent renovating Frogmore Cottage, their home near Windsor. The couple will step back from frontline royal duties on March 31.

Harry is expected to attend an Invictus Games related event with rock star Jon Bon Jovi on February 28. The Invictus Games is a sporting competition for serving and former service personnel who were injured in the line of duty. On March 9 both Harry and Meghan will join the Queen and other senior royals at Westminster Abbey to celebrate Commonwealth Day. Harry remains the sixth in line to the British throne.