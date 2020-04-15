Piers Morgan slams Alan Sugar as ‘stupid’ after Apprentice boss said ‘nothing wrong with sunbathing’

Piers Morgan has slammed Lord Sugar over his latest ‘reckless and stupid’ tweet, that suggested it was OK for Britons to sunbathe in public during the coronavirus lockdown.

The journalist, 55, took to Twitter earlier today to denounce the minority of ‘selfish’ members of the British public who had ventured out to sunbathe in the good weather amid the government imposed measures.

His comments were rebuffed by The Apprentice star Lord Sugar, 73, who claimed that there was nothing wrong with sunbathing in areas with ‘big fields’.

Lord Sugar tweeted: ‘I can’t for the life of me understand what @piersmorgan is on about in respect to sunbathing.

‘If you are 10ft away from the next person in the open what’s wrong with that. In Essex we have big fields if you are in the middle of one chilling out in the sun what’s wrong with that?’

Mr Morgan hit back, sharing the businessman’s tweet with the caption: ‘Billionaire hiding safely in his luxury Florida home demands the right for British people to all go out sunbathing, in direct contravention of Govt instructions, as UK #coronavirus death toll rockets incl more & more NHS staff on the frontline. What an utter disgrace.’

Asked why he didn’t just let the Twitter spat with Lord Sugar go, Mr Morgan tweeted: ‘I’m done with @Lord_Sugar, trust me. His behaviour over this crisis has been an absolute disgrace, especially for a peer.

‘But when he actively encourages British people to go out sunbathing, I can’t just sit back & say nothing. His reckless, shameful stupidity will kill people.’

Others, including a frontline NHS nurse, also responded to Lord Sugar’s tweet.

Alice Payne, a nurse at North Bristol Trust, shared a picture of herself battling through a shift in protective gear in response, with the caption: ‘Would have loved to have sunbathed with my kids yesterday but I will go to work and risk my life for your suntans. It’s not hard to stay at home until this is over.’

The high profile pair, who have 12.5 million Twitter followers between them, have been known to have the odd Twitter sparring match, however Mr Morgan insisted this particular dispute with Lord Sugar was ‘not a f****** game’.

Earlier today Matt Hancock blasted sunbathers for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules as he warned the government will ban ‘all forms’ of outdoor exercise if a ‘small minority’ refuse to stay at home.

The Health Secretary said it was ‘quite unbelievable’ some people are still not following government guidance and stressed the plea not to go outside apart from in very specific circumstances was ‘not a request, it is a requirement’.