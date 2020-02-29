Piers Morgan trolled for Arsenal Champions League tweet after Man City ban issued by UEFA

Piers Morgan is hoping Arsenal can benefit from Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions. The Premier League champions were found to have broken Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules by UEFA.

If City finish in the top four but fail with an appeal against the ban, the team that finishes fifth in the Premier League will earn a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal have endured a wretched campaign but celebrity Gooner Morgan believes they now have a 25 per cent chance of securing a spot in the competition.

Morgan wrote: “BREAKING: Manchester City banned from Champions League (and Europa) for next 2 seasons for ‘serious breaches’ of UEFA’s financial fair play regulations – and fined 30m euros.

“Arsenal’s chances of qualifying for Champions League just got 25% better…”