Pilot Exits Aircraft From Cockpit Window As There Were Suspected Coronavirus-Infected Passengers Aboard [Video]

An AirAsia pilot-in-command was caught on camera exiting the flight through the cockpit window as there were suspected coronavirus-infected passengers onboard. The incident took place at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday.

Confirming the news, an AirAsia India spokesperson said that there were suspected coronavirus passengers aboard the Pune-Delhi flight. After the aircraft landed, it was parked at a remote bay. The suspected passengers, who were seated in Row 1, left the aircraft from the rear door.

“Crew in the cockpit self-quarantined till the cabin environment near the primary exit was ascertained to be safe. The Captain elected to disembark from the secondary exit using a secure trestle, given the close proximity of the seats from the cockpit,” the spokesperson said.

All the suspected passengers tested negative after screening. The aircraft was then fumigated and cleaned thoroughly.

“Our crew are well trained for incidents of this nature and we would like to put on record our appreciation for their dedication in continuing to serve passengers with the utmost care in the current conditions,” the spokesperson added. Reports stated that the flight crew was in self-isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure.