Pimlico Plumbers boss rages at UK’s university obsession and ‘mickey mouse degrees’

PIMLICO Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins did not hold back on his opinions of the UK’s “over-promoted” university ambitions as he listed reasons why a vocational course could be much more beneficial for British young people.

Thousands of young people are due to begin apprenticeships after completing their education with many training schemes confirming they are still going ahead as planned. This emerges amid outrage over the Government’s handling of exam results and growing concerns surrounding university places. The founder and chairman of Pimlico Plumbers, Charlie Mullins, told Sky News that it was important for young people to know the value of vocational roles.

He said: “I think university is promoted too much at school. “Often they’re going to go to university, get a mickey mouse degree, get in debt to £40-50,000, and they’ve got no work experience. “In an apprenticeship, you’re earning while you’re learning. “A future employer will always take on someone who’s been in the workplace.”

Speaking from his Marbella villa, Mr Mullins continued: “So I do think the university side of it is over-promoted. “There is life without a degree out there. “I would say passing an apprenticeship is equivalent to any degree now, and possibly even further than that. “You’ve been in the workplace and you’ve got the experience.”

The entrepreneur added: “It’s a great opportunity now for so many youngsters to perhaps change their thoughts about university. “They can go for something where they’re never going to be out of work and they can earn lots of money. “Also the skill shortage is incredible out there which means they can go anywhere in the world with a qualification of an apprenticeship now.”